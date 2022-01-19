news, local-news,

BUNBURY youth will have to wait a little longer to access the new youth precinct at Luciana Park. Originally set to open in December 2021, the City of Bunbury has confirmed that completion of the precinct is now estimated for April 2022. A City of Bunbury spokesperson said the delays were due to builder availability as well as delays in manufacturing and materials. However despite delays, construction of the senior parkour area, walls for the sports court, the beach area and installation of light poles were in progress in December. The spokesperson said in January, building company Advanteering Civil Engineers would continue works within the skatepark, focusing on the construction of top slabs and banks, continuing to work on the Youth Services building as well as finalising the construction of the senior parkour walls and begin paving the concrete footpath. Installation of a climbing net is scheduled for late February. When the Mail last reported on the precinct, Bunbury youth mayor Sean van der Wielen said young people had been involved in every step of the process towards creating the precinct. "We're so excited to see the precinct become a reality and provide a much needed dedicated space for young people," Sean said. The Bunbury council originally allocated $6.5 million towards the project, which was supplemented by a $2.5 million grant from the from the projects major supporter, Lotterywest. The precinct will include a skatepark, maze, event and performance space and a youth services facility.

