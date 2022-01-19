news, local-news,

TWO volunteer bushfire brigades in the Shire of Dardanup have received a share of state funding which will allow them to be better equipped to respond to emergencies. On Tuesday, January 11, Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson MLC opened the new $600,000 purpose-built Dardanup Central Bushfire Brigade Building and the Waterloo Bushfire Brigade Building, which received $400,000 for its renovation and extension. Also in attendance were Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Darren Klemm and Shire of Dardanup deputy shire president Tyrrell Gardiner. Cr Gardiner said the benefits of Dardanup's new purpose-built brigade building would strengthen the response in an emergency. "The new building is fitted with appliance bays, training and communication rooms, modern amenities, a kitchen and an office," Cr Gardiner said. "There is also now the ability to use the building as an incident command centre if necessary as well as access to generator power in the event of a power outage along with a back-up water source if mains are turned off thanks to installation of a water tanks also achieved with funding via COVID stimulus projects." Funding for the Dardanup Central building was achieved thanks to a $450,000 grant via the state government's 2020/21 $5.5 billion WA Recovery Plan, designed to stimulate the WA economy following national COVID-19 lockdown measures. Additional contributions included a $90,000 bequest by the late Mr Alexander Poad plus a $45,000 Council contribution. Works at both sites were completed by Shire contractor CEM Alliance The opening of the buildings in Dardanup and Waterloo follow a $1million state government funding announcement last month for the Gelorup Fire Station. The funding will see the 30-year old station undergo major upgrades so it may be properly utilised as a fit-for-purpose, modern facility. Set to commence in 2022, the upgrades will include a fit for purpose, two-bay drive through station with training facilities and suitable amenities for on-site personnel. Both the Dardanup and Waterloo fire brigades have been in operation since the 1940s. .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/ae883a5c-560a-4445-aee0-4cbac5b720c4.jpg/r0_440_3503_2419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg