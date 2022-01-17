news, local-news,

PEOPLE in the South West will be required to wear masks at all indoor settings as exposure sites throughout the region grow. From 6pm, Monday January 17, masks must be worn in all indoor public settings, including in vulnerable settings like aged care facilities and hospitals. The decision comes after a positive COVID-19 case was found to be infectious in the South West community and has since travelled to another region. As of January 17, exposure sites have been recorded in Margaret River including Mammoth Cave, Margaret River Visitors Centre, IGA, Coles and Settlers Tavern, as well as locations in Beedelup. The public health rule applies to anyone who has been in the South West region since January 12 and is in addition to the mask wearing mandate currently in place for Perth and Peel. Premier Mark McGowan said he urged anyone who has been to an exposure site or is feeling unwell to go get tested immediately. "We need to get test numbers up to be sure we understand where Omicron is so we can take further action if we need to," Mr McGowan said. "The mask mandate is being introduced in light of the increasing concerns around the spread of Omicron in the South West community, with confirmation a previously reported positive COVID-19 case visited a number of locations in the South West region." Read more: The Department of Health is working through reported cases and is in the process of identifying close and casual contacts and additional exposure sites. People are asked to check the exposure sites list regularly and monitor their health and get tested immediately, and self-quarantine, if they develop symptoms. For the full list of exposure sites, visit the healthywa website.

