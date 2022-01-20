news, local-news,

BEACHGOERS are being invited to 'have their say' on how they use and value a number of local beaches stretching from Rockingham to Busselton. The initiative, marking a joint partnership between the Peron Naturaliste Partnership and the University of Western Australia, allows residents to upload photos of their favourite beach using one of the nine 'CoastSnap' photo monitoring points. Once their photo has been uploaded, residents will then have the option to participate in a short, five minute survey regarding the beach and its value to them. University of WA research fellow Dr Carmen Elrick-Barr said the initiative would capture beach goers' perceptions and values of the coast at a select point in time. "It will also identify how people's values and perceptions may change over time with differing beach conditions and enable comparison across the nine CoastSnap locations," Dr Elrick-Barr said. "Data collected from the survey will assist the PNP, the member local governments and other decision makers to better plan and manage coastal areas so that coastal values such as recreational and tourist amenity and public access to the coast are maintained into the future." The Peron Naturaliste Partnership is an incorporated collective group of nine local governments including Bunbury, Mandurah and Busselton. Peron Naturaliste Partnership chairperson Mark Jones said the CoastSnap program was a great example of how the community could be involved in gathering physical coastal monitoring data. "The community values data will complement this information to assist in the protection and management of the coast," Mr Jones said. "This project will also raise community awareness about coastal processes, hazards and risks along our coast, which is becoming increasingly important due to climate change." Beaches involved in the CoastSnap WA initiative include Mandurah's Heron Point, Binningup Beach, the Eaton Foreshore, the Dolphin Discovery Centre, Bunbury's Dalyellup Beach and the Busselton Jetty. For more information, visit https://www.peronnaturaliste.org.au/.

