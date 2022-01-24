news, local-news,

Employment pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander job seekers across Kwinana, Peel and the upper South-West regions are set to be boosted thanks to a partnership between the Waalitj Foundation and Alcoa. Beginning on January 24, the program will focus on improving the employability of Indigenous job seekers through developing skills and work readiness. The program builds on the Waalitj Foundation's existing successful pre-employment program, Plan 2 Day 4 Tomorrow (P242) and will be delivered by Indigenous employment mentors. Waalitj Foundation director Troy Cook said the foundation was excited to be expanding its reach and reconnecting with local employers. "Building capacity in jobseekers means addressing the barriers to employment," Mr Cook said. "One major barrier is gaining a drivers license, so as part of this program we will support people to get their license and other tickets or qualifications that may contribute to sustainable employment." Alcoa Australia human resources and employee relations director Matthew Gleeson said the company was proud to be further stepping up its support for these important elements of diversity and inclusion. "Our Reconciliation Action Plan articulates our desire to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through both procurement upskilling and opportunities along with training and employment," Mr Gleeson said. "By broadening our partnership with the Waalitj Foundation we hope to continue providing support for Indigenous businesses while also helping people secure employment across communities in the Kwinana, Peel and the upper South West regions, near where we operate." For more information, visit https://www.wf.org.au/.

Waalitj Foundation and Alcoa to begin indigenous re-employment program January 24