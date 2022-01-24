Get tested now: New Bunbury hotspot listed as mystery case is investigated

news, local-news,

Jo's Curry House in the Bunbury CBD has been named a COVID-19 exposure site as of Monday, January 24. The restaurant was visited by a COVID-19 positive case on Thursday, January 20, from 5:45pm to 8:00pm. Anyone who attended the venue at that time is advised to get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result, unless directly advised otherwise by the Department of Health. The site listing comes as WA Health continues the investigation of a mystery COVID-19 case related to the Greater Bunbury region. The case is believed to have been infectious in the community and brings the state total of new cases for today up to 13. Contact tracers are now working to identify more potential exposure sites. Of the 13 new local cases, 10 are linked to the Coolbellup cluster, including eight household contacts and two close contacts. All cases are in self-quarantine now and public health will continue to monitor them. WA Health is advising that anyone in the Perth, Peel and the South West regions experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result. Public testing clinics throughout the South West can be found via https://ww2.health.wa.gov.au/Media-releases/2022/COVID19-update-24-January-2022.

