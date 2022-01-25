Seven cases of COVID-19 linked to growing Bunbury cluster

news, local-news,

SEVEN cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bunbury. Six of the cases are linked to work colleagues or household contacts of the mystery case from yesterday andone of the cases is a casual contact. The contacts are part of the 14 new local cases as reported on Tuesday. One positive case has had limited movements during their infectious period however is thought to have been exposed to the virus in the Busselton-Dunsborough area. The mystery Bunbury case remains under investigation by the WA Health contact and trace team. Anyone in the Perth, Peel and the South West regions - particularly the greater Bunbury area - experiencing any symptoms should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result. This applies to anyone symptomatic - even if you have not visited a listed exposure site. The Bunbury cluster is expected to grow in coming days. Visit the HealthyWA website to stay up to date on exposure sites.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/2e1d0799-f20a-4ce9-b562-04240b61a9d6.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg