A FORESTRY program aimed at assisting landowners on the suitability of their land for plantation forestry has launched in Bunbury. 'Decision Tree', which officially launched on Tuesday, January 25, will see landowners and farmers seeking to plant trees, be provided with information and assistance. Using Decision Tree's unique assessment tool, farmers or landowners can add in details such as their location and rainfall and the result will tell them if farm forestry is a potentially profitable crop choice. From there, landowners have a choice of investment models and how closely they choose to work with industry professionals to manage the trees and assist in maximising carbon credits. As one of the key drivers of the project, South West Timber Hub project manager Wendy Perdon noted the significance of the launch. "Decision Tree is a culmination of industry collaboration and a lot of hard work, so we are extremely proud of the launch," Mrs Perdon said. "Decision Tree will allow farmers and landowners to quickly assess if forestry is a profitable option, factoring in their local conditions, distance to mill, alternative land uses and carbon prices to generate a potential profit margin. "If the result generates interest, Decision Tree has different investment models to select from depending on how hands-on the landowner wishes to be in their farm forestry project." Federal Member for Forrest Nola Marino officially launched the program and said it would help landholders determine how beneficial commercial plantations could be on their land. "It will take into account the particular circumstances of their land and how well suited it is for timber production, as well as enable the commercial interests of landholders to align with the needs of the forest products sector," Ms Marino said. "The emergence of carbon markets adds an exciting dimension to this decision process." Phase two of the Decision Tree program will see development and program expansion planned for the next 12 months, including turning the assessment tool into a web-based application. The expansion will utilise funding of $500,000 from an agreement between the Commonwealth and Western Australian government.

