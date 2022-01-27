'Important we don't become complacent': Bunbury chief releases COVID-19 statement

news, local-news,

CITY of Bunbury chief executive Mal Osborne has asked the Bunbury community to remain patient during uncertain times as the city continues to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 situation. In a statement released by the city on January 25, Mr Osborne said the city acknowledged that the COVID-19 situation and the state government mandates were causing "some frustration and uncertainty" within the community. The statement comes as a response to the Bunbury cluster of COVID-19 cases reaching 18, as of January 27. Premier Mark McGowan announced on January 17 that face masks were required indoors throughout the South West. Mr Osborne said in Bunbury this included: Furthermore, Ms Osborne reminded the community that come January 31, patrons aged 16 and over would need to provide proof of vaccination as per state government requirements at the South West Sports Centre, the Bunbury Wildlife Park and the Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre. The vaccination mandate would apply to all city staff, contractors, volunteers and elected members. Mr Osborne said it was hoped by the city that taking this approach would minimise the impact of COVID-19 within the Bunbury community, as well as provide a safe workplace for staff at high exposure facilities. "We acknowledge these measures may cause further frustrations for our members and the wider community," he said. "However, we ask the community to be kind and respectful to staff and other patrons when visiting any of the above locations as well as all local businesses who are doing their best during this challenging period. "It is important we don't become complacent and we do our part to minimise risks to the community in the future. "We ask the community to choose respect and kindness during this transition period as we navigate these directions along with the community." As of January 27, there were 18 known COVID-19 cases in Bunbury and six listed exposure sites. Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/9ed56ec6-ae55-4d64-a80c-e47e1284cb7d.jpg/r2_0_1007_568_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg