BUNBURY residents masked up on Wednesday to celebrate Bunbury's annual Skyfest event. Held on Wednesday, January 26, Bicentennial Square lit up with the mayor's Citizenship and Awards at the Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell before a Welcome to Country and entertainment at 4pm. Noongar Elder Lera Bennell gave the traditional Welcome to Country and noted the rich, family history that the Bennell family held in Bunbury. "My father Henry Bennell was one of the first elders who walked through Bunbury holding the Indigenous flag and raising important issues," Ms Bennell said. "And now 50 years later, I am here still raising the same issues he did including basic human rights, culture and heritage protection, environment, land and water, conservation and ecosystem protection. "For more than 65 thousand years my people have looked after and maintained this beautiful country - and now I urge all of us to come together and do the same." Event goers were then treated to a performance from Perth-based Indigenous dance group, Doorun. Attractions included dodgem cars, a petting zoo, the inaugural Southwest Strongman Classic, Cinefest community screenings, live music and food trucks. Visitors also enjoyed Bunbury's annual fireworks display at 8.30pm. What did you think of Bunbury Skyfest this year? Let us know - editor@bunburymail.com.au.

