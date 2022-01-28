WA records nine new cases of COVID-19

news, local-news,

WESTERN Australia has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19, all linked to the current Omicron outbreak. Whilst one case is linked to the Willagee IGA sub-cluster, three are linked to the nightclub cluster of the Library Nightclub and Hip-E Club in Leederville. One case is a close contact of the Coolbellup cluster. Two cases are under investigation to pinpoint the source of infection. All cases are in quarantine. Whilst no new cases are linked to the Bunbury cluster, WA Health is communicating with a vessel off the coast which is reporting positive Rapid Antigen Tests for some of the crew. The MV 'Ballard' was expected to dock in Bunbury on February 3. All positive crew members on board the vessel is isolating in their cabins and being monitored safely. Today's announcement also included a new definition of what constitutes a critical worker in the state, which will take effect when WA reaches a high COVID-19 caseload environment. The definition will ensure the continuity of operations essential to alleviate critical workforce shortages. The definition of a critical worker in WA is someone whose role cannot be undertaken at home who performs a role critical to the COVID-19 response. As of January 28, there were 18 COVID-19 cases reported in Bunbury in total, and 12 reported exposure sites in the Greater Bunbury area. These include: Anyone in the Perth, Peel, Wheatbelt and the South West regions experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/0492ec4d-735a-4826-88cc-ac8133ccc6cd.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg