WA records nine new cases of COVID-19

Positive RAT tests confirmed on vessel expected to dock in Bunbury on February 3
WESTERN Australia has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19, all linked to the current Omicron outbreak.
Whilst one case is linked to the Willagee IGA sub-cluster, three are linked to the nightclub cluster of the Library Nightclub and Hip-E Club in Leederville.
One case is a close contact of the Coolbellup cluster.
Two cases are under investigation to pinpoint the source of infection.
All cases are in quarantine.
Whilst no new cases are linked to the Bunbury cluster, WA Health is communicating with a vessel off the coast which is reporting positive Rapid Antigen Tests for some of the crew.
The MV 'Ballard' was expected to dock in Bunbury on February 3.
All positive crew members on board the vessel is isolating in their cabins and being monitored safely.
Today's announcement also included a new definition of what constitutes a critical worker in the state, which will take effect when WA reaches a high COVID-19 caseload environment.
The definition will ensure the continuity of operations essential to alleviate critical workforce shortages.
The definition of a critical worker in WA is someone whose role cannot be undertaken at home who performs a role critical to the COVID-19 response.
As of January 28, there were 18 COVID-19 cases reported in Bunbury in total, and 12 reported exposure sites in the Greater Bunbury area.
These include:
- Coles Australind - Wednesday, January 19 between 9.06am and 9.30am
- Caltex (Capel) - Saturday, January 22 between 1pm and 1.15pm
- Capel Hardware and Farm Supplies - Saturday, January 22 between 1pm and 1.15pm
- Bunbury Aero Club - Saturday, January 22 between 3.45pm and 4.45pm
- Officeworks Bunbury - Friday, January 21 between 12pm and 12.15pm
- Australind Shopping Centre - Friday, January 21 between 11am and 11.30am
- Bunnings Australind - Thursday, January 20 between 4.45pm and 5.15pm
- Treendale Farm Hotel - Thursday, January 20 between 5pm and 6.30pm
- Australind BP - Thursday, January 20 between 4pm and 4.15pm
- Australind Shopping Centre - Thursday, January 20 between 4pm and 6pm
- Bunbury Post Shop - Wednesday, January 19 between 11.30am and 12.30pm
- Jo's Curry House - Thursday, January 20 between 5.45pm and 8pm
Anyone in the Perth, Peel, Wheatbelt and the South West regions experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.