news, local-news,

WESTERN Australia has reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, with one of the cases "likely linked" to the Bunbury cluster. As reported on January 29, six cases are household contacts from known clusters in the South West, Safety Bay, Rockingham, Willagee and Wheatbelt areas and 14 cases are linked to the Perth Library Nightclub Cluster. One case is under investigation with no link established to any known and one case is an interstate traveller. All cases are now in quarantine and public health continue to investigate and monitor them. WA Health also continues to communicate with the MV Ballard off the WA coast with 9 of the 23 crew who are reporting positive rapid antigen tests. Two other crew are symptomatic but have so far tested negative. Authorities are in communication with the Ballard, which was expected to dock in Bunbury on February 3. Anyone with symptoms in the South West is advised to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result or are advised otherwise by WA Health, following yesterday's report of a confirmed COVID-19 case in the Bunbury and Collie area. New exposure sites in the South West include:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33pRA5ArzT57tWtt8VHHenS/6477d33d-55e8-464f-9b8c-85c3b8876f83.jpg/r13_0_5644_3182_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg