New exposure sites in the South West

news, local-news,

Five new sites in the South West has been added to the Healthy WA exposure list on January 29. The new exposure site locations are: Anyone in the Perth, Peel, Wheatbelt and the South West regions experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result. WA Health is reporting 12 new local cases and 10 travel related cases up until 8pm Sunday January 30. Of the 12 new local cases all are linked to existing clusters, including seven linked to the nightclub cluster. All cases are now in quarantine and public health continues to investigate and monitor them. Some of the latest cases have been infectious in the community. Contact tracers are working with these cases to determine potential public exposure sites which will be uploaded to the HealthyWA website when confirmed. Today's figures bring the State's total number of active COVID-19 cases to 155. Of these, 10 are in hotel quarantine, 144 are in self-quarantine and one is in hospital. WA has recorded 1527 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with 1357 recovering from the virus. People who receive a text message from WA Health advising they have attended an exposure site must follow the instructions, even if the site is not listed on HealthyWA.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3ArTPYWJ7uTzcYp6Sg47gg6/7935aea0-74b6-45f3-9a0b-5d37eae6007f.jpg/r3_0_1277_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg