THE Shire of Dardanup community can now have their say on a new playground and open space in Millbridge. As a joint project between the state government and the shire, the new Millbridge open space is set to feature a playground aimed at zero to four-year-old children, as well as improvements to landscaping. The current open space, located between Millbridge Boulevard and Denison Link, currently features two soccer goals for public use. "This space will be a great amenity and will be welcomed by the community, many of whom are young families," Collie-Preston MP Jodie Hanns said. "When I was door knocking last year to talk to families in the area, a lot of them expressed interest in having a park targeting this age range, where you can push a stroller down to and have afternoon tea. "Open spaces in our community are so important - and it's a pleasure to be able to work really well with the Shire of Dardanup to be able to deliver the best product to the community." Members of the community who have already had their say via the online consultation have expressed interest in the open space featuring inclusive playground equipment for anyone with a disability, plenty of shade and toilet facilities. Cr Bennett said once the consultation period had finished, the project would "get underway soon". "This funding is a welcome addition to development of the project which was part of council's long term plans for improvements to the area. "It'll be nice to put this here for the Millbridge community." Ms Hanns will resume consulting with the community in the Millbridge area surrounding the park over the next few weeks. To have your say on the consultation online, visit https://www.dardanup.wa.gov.au/east-millbridge-playground/. Comments will close on February 27.

