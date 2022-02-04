EPA approves new bridge and road at Turkey Point

news, local-news,

A bridge and road across the Preston River has been recommended for environmental approval after extensive mitigation measures were encouraged by Environmental Protection Authority during the assessment. The Turkey Point Access Road and Bridge project includes a new dual-used path, bridge and a road from Estuary Drive to Turkey Point in the City of Bunbury. The Southern Ports Authority proposal aims to minimise interaction between port and public traffic. EPA Chair Professor Matthew Tonts said that in response to suggestions early in the assessment, the proponent made significant amendments to reduce the development's environmental impact. "The road was realigned to be closer to the existing rail bridge, which reduced the extent of the vegetative clearing and avoided fragmentation of the ecologically-significant coastal saltmarsh," he said. Professor Tonts said the key issues raised during the public comment period related to habitat loss and impacts to the saltmarsh, so the EPA requested the proponent undertake targeted consultation with those who made submissions. In its report to the Minister for Environment, the EPA also noted the bridge structure in the river, located where the Preston River flows into Leschenault Estuary, would be limited to two piers. The Turkey Point Access Road and Bridge project is now open for a three-week public appeal period and closes on February 22. The community can access the report at https://www.epa.wa.gov.au/epa-assessment-reports.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Cq8E6CwuSaaFeFzK7eFZgY/4dcfdf30-2039-4922-8a50-6b576297a163.jpg/r1_87_399_312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Turkey Point proposal recommended for approval by EPA