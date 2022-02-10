news, local-news,

Bunbury cyclist Jean-Pierre (JP) Van Der Merwe was "just a runner" when he first moved to Bunbury five years ago. But it was completing triathlons while a student at Dalyellup College that resulted in a lifelong love affair with cycling. Van Der Merwe said he was introduced to road racing not long after, which resulted in him joining the South West Cycle Club. "Eugene at the club started coaching me and then I met the big team in Western Australia," Van Der Merwe said. "Brad Hall took me on as my coach, and then introduced me to BridgeLane - one of the biggest teams in Australia that is non-world tour." After taking the last two years off to train, mainly due to restrictions as brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Der Merwe has just completed the 2022 Santos Tour Down Under for the first time in his riding career. Based in Adelaide from January 21 to 29, Van Der Merwe competed with Team BridgeLane, which consisted of seven riders. During the night criterium, Van Der Merwe placed eighth out of 130 riders, with one of his team mates placing fourth. "You use team tactics to get your leader into the best position," Van Der Merwe explained. Van Der Merwe will next compete at the Tour of Gypsland in Melbourne before returning to Bunbury at the end of February.

