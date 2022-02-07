news, local-news,

OVER 160 competitors from eight different clubs took to the Bunbury inlet for Forza Dragon Boat Club's 24th Twilight Regatta. Held on Saturday, February 5, the event began with Forza's official boat naming ceremony of the club's two new '10's' boats, followed by the 'Awakening the Dragon Ceremony' and then the race. Forza Dragon Boat Club chairman John Campbell welcomed the community to the Regatta, thanking the community for "being brave" and "getting on with life" despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We welcome all competitors to our fun regatta," Campbell said. "Race furiously we will, but in the end, it is all about having fun and enjoying the sport we love. "A huge vote of thanks must be extended to DBWA for the help in registrations and organisation, the City of Bunbury and the Bunbury Rowing Club for the use of their facilities and the Bunbury Mail for publicising the event." Traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth Chinese lunar month, the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival began over 2000 years ago to drive off evil spirits, ask the dragons to watch over their crops and worship the Dragon God. Forza's traditional Chinese ceremony included a short speech, the lighting of incense and dotting the boats with red paint, followed with the selected person reciting: "From this moment forward this dragon boat shall be known as "The __________" and we wish it good luck, good fortune and safe journeys." Before racing, the eyes of the new boats were traditionally painted onto the dragons to bring it them life and give them sight. The two new boats were named 'The Barbera' after the late, Grant Barbera, founder of Forza, and life member Mark Kusin. Paddlers then enjoyed 48, 200 metre races in ideal paddling conditions with temperatures of mid-30s and light winds. Crews were allocated a target time based on their best time set at the last two, 200 metre Grand Prix regattas at Champion Lakes in Perth. The winners were determined by those crews who beat their target times by the most, giving all crews an equal chance of winning. The majority of the races were extremely close with many races being determined by a tenth of a second. Fremantle-Swan came out on top with the win for the women tens division, with Mandurah women tens taking home second and Mandurah mixed tens coming in third.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/ba13bae5-e6f0-449f-9774-0cd1bfa47a93.jpg/r13_227_5087_3094_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg