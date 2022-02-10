news, local-news,

A VIOLENT altercation at the Bunbury Bus Station has resulted in concerns for the safety of high school students taking the bus to and from the station. Burekup resident Lisa Stidworthy was at the station on February 1, teaching her 12-year-old daughter how to use the bus in order to attend Bunbury Senior High School. While there, the pair as well as about 50 school children, witnessed an altercation between three women. "We went there to teach my daughter how to use the public bus as we live out of town and will need to rely on the bus sometimes," Ms Stidworthy said. "But we were confronted with a lady punching and kicking another lady, I assume because she looked at her the wrong way. "My daughter was nervous as it was - so how do I try to explain to her that she will be okay and safe? How am I supposed to feel every time she is to go there that I'm not going to get a phone call saying this has happened to her?" Ms Stidworthy said the altercation stopped when Old Station Coffee Lounge owner Alfredo Novello ran out of his café to break the women up. Having owned the café for seven years, Mr Novello said while incidents at the station were uncommon, it was "obviously not good" to have a physical altercation occur in front of school children. "I don't know what the cause was and when I tried to stop the woman hitting the other one they all ran off," Mr Novello said. "But this is the first time in seven years that this has happened. "Incidents happen everywhere - it isn't just because it was at the bus station." A City of Bunbury spokesperson confirmed there had been incidents at the bus station in the last five years, but that the site was monitored. "The bus station is leased and managed by the Public Transport Authority and transit guards regularly patrol the area," the spokesperson said. "There are also a number of CCTV cameras in the area that the City maintain which provide 24 hour access for the police to monitor if required. "Both the Police and City of Bunbury Rangers undertake patrols in the area to deter antisocial behaviour. "City staff regularly speak to the police about issues regarding public safety in the CBD and will continue to do so in the future." Mr Novello said even though the altercation was "frightening", the bus station was still a safe place for students to take the bus. "But if anyone is feeling unsafe - they are more than welcome to come into the cafe. Everyone is welcome." Anyone who witnesses antisocial behaviour such as fighting, assault and/or drunkenness is encouraged to report it to the Police by calling 131 444. Call 000 for emergency situations. What has been your experience with using the Bunbury Bus Station? Send an email to editor@bunburymail.com.au.

