news, local-news,

IT'S not an uncommon occurrence for café co-owners Chelsea Coole and Danyelle Blythe to get messages from loyal customers on their days off - but not to check opening hours or if they have dine-in. The messages are to see what the chances are of the pair popping down to the café and making a sneaky power tea. Having opened in Donnybrook as well-known nutritional supplement company Herbalife, it was the decision by Ms Coole and Ms Blythe to go independent in October 2021 that really put Nourish on the map. And now the pair are taking their 'expert-teas' to Bunbury with the opening of 'The Loft', a new café based within Gravity in Dalyellup. Both mums and both passionate about community - the pair shared with the Mail how they created an independent business thanks to the support of their "beautiful customers". "We just wanted to create an Australian owned, independent brand for our customers, so we could give them exactly what they wanted," Ms Blythe said. "Going independent meant we can now support local - our smoothies and cold-pressed juices are made from local fruit and we also stock products from local businesses Coastal Crunch sugarless bakery and Hufflepuff Honey. "We just really wanted to bring Nourish back to being community-based." Taking over the existing café in Gravity, Ms Blythe and Ms Coole will offer their same power teas - which are sugar free and contain under 15 calories - as well as other healthy grab and go food options. Ms Blythe said although The Loft will be a new café, it will have the same "safe space" that the pair have created for their customers at Nourish. "It's very important to both of us that when people come in, it's a warm and positive environment - somewhere they want to keep coming back to. "We want people to feel like they can come in, have a tea and have a talk without being judged. "So to be able to create an environment where women are supported by women - that's what we want to do." The Loft will officially open in Gravity, Dalyellup by late February. Nourish Donnybrook will still run as usual, with Ms Coole and Ms Blythe splitting their time between both. Ms Blythe said the whole experience had her still pinching herself. "We've gone from having Nourish, to supporting Emma who owns 'Little Nourish' in Perth, also the team at Blend It in Mindarie, and now The Loft in Dalyellup. "It's just gone crazy - and we are so excited to come into Bunbury and have people really experiencing our product." Follow @the_loft_dalyellup and @nourishdonnybrook on Instagram.

