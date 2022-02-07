RSPCA calls for help over suspected wildlife killings

news, local-news,

RSPCA WA is calling for information about a string of suspected wildlife killings in Collie. On Thursday February 3, two deceased turtles with smashed shells were found opposite the Lions Club on Patterson Street and Preston Road. A pair of deceased ducks were also found nearby. RSPCA WA South West Inspector Genna Haines said the deaths followed a number of reports about ducklings being targeted in the same area. "It's sickening to think how these animals may have suffered in their final moments," Ms Haines said. "Western Australia is home to many unusual and iconic native animals, some of which are under threat, and they all have a right to protection from pain and distress." "So to think someone might find this sort of thing funny or entertaining is just incomprehensible - deliberately targeting wildlife is cruel, unnecessary and won't be tolerated." As motorcycle tracks have been seen in the area, Ms Haines urged riders or anyone else with information to contact the RSPCA Cruelty Hotline on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 358).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/8d1b2d0c-222b-40f0-a987-5d78b9b2b08f.JPG/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg