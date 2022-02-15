news, local-news,

ONE of the South West's biggest, family venues has already this year overcome impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and been named Australia's Best Family Dining Experience. As announced at the 2022 National Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence last week, Treendale Farm Hotel received the award, having already taken out a list of Western Australian awards in December 2021. The award recognises the family-friendly environment created by the hotel, which includes three children's playground areas which frequently host children's performers and activities, a large family restaurant, a front bar with live sports and TAB and a drive-through liquor superstore. Treendale Farm Hotel admin manager Denise Baggetta said the staff were "blown away" with the recognition the award had brought. "It was really a joint effort and the whole team is just so proud of themselves," Ms Baggetta said. "It really shows that a positive atmosphere and your staff being happy makes a big difference. "And especially at this time with COVID - it's so nice to be able to bring some good news to the area and to put Treendale on the map." Ms Baggetta said the award had come at a good time as the venue continued to "bounce back" from being named a COVID-19 exposure site in late January, as well as adapt to requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the venue. Treendale Farm Hotel general manager Addy Ribeiro said the venue was "thrilled" to receive national recognition. "We love how the local community has embraced the Treendale and the team is very proud to be celebrating this amazing win with everyone who supports us," Mr Ribeiro said. "We've had some amazing feedback from the locals about winning the state and now the national awards which has given the team an incredible boost." The Treendale Farm Hotel has become a popular gathering place for the local community and is a stop-off for families travelling throughout the South West. The venue will next work towards the construction of a new, indoor playground for the use of younger children.

