A PERCEIVED lack of staff and elective surgery cancellations at Bunbury Regional Hospital has raised questions over the hospital's ability to handle COVID-19. The state government announced elective surgeries would be paused on February 8, to help alleviate system pressures as the number of Omicron COVID-19 cases increased throughout Western Australia. However the decision was revoked on February 14, with elective surgeries now set to be cancelled in public hospitals from March 14. A Bunbury resident, who asked to remain anonymous, shared her frustrations with the Mail after she received a phone call saying her gallbladder surgery had been cancelled while she was out walking into the hospital. "My partner and I had already both taken time off work and made other arrangements," the resident said. "They said my [surgery] was cancelled because the specialist from Perth was unavailable, but the specialist offices said it was because of a lack of staff. They suggested I go to emergency and present with more pain in order to be seen - which I thought was terrible." Margaret River resident James Bunting shared his experience with Bunbury Regional Hospital's Emergency Department over Christmas and New Year after he developed an internal infection that required emergency surgery. He arrived at about 8am on Boxing Day, and was told to expect "to spend the entire day waiting". "Everyone I saw was extremely competent and patient, but it was clear there was about a third of the workforce that should have been in place to support them," he said. "I waited around eight hours before being told I needed to be admitted for surgery." Upon realising that the food he had ingested would compromise the surgery, Mr Bunting's doctor cancelled the surgery and told him he would have to wait until morning. In increasing pain, Mr Bunting went home to Margaret River, then travelled back to Bunbury to arrive at the Emergency Department at 7am and waiting until 6pm to be seen and until the following morning for his surgery, three days after he initially sought help for the condition. He said it was "really scary" to know that people throughout the South West didn't have the personnel or facilities within 100 kilometres to deal with such situations. "If any of my family or friends fall seriously ill I would probably advise them to start driving north, because it looks like they have to go to Bunbury or Perth for anything more than a sprained ankle." Bunbury Regional Hospital acting director Jo Moore said the hospital had always been upfront about workforce pressures and the issues the hospital was facing were not exclusive to Bunbury. "Hospitals all over the state continue to treat more patients than ever before, amid a pandemic and international workforce shortages," Ms Moore said. "At times like this, its normal to prioritise elective surgeries according to clinical risk, and rescheduling elective surgeries isn't ideal and we regret any inconvenience it causes staff and patients. "Any advice around turning up to the ED when clinically unnecessary in order to expediate elective surgery is mistaken, irresponsible and displaces care from acutely unwell patients. The hospital has mechanisms outside the ED to expedite elective surgery that has become more urgent."

