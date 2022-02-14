news, local-news,

LESS than a month since its opening, the Australind community has continued to welcome a new op shop with open arms. Vinnies Treendale opened on January 27 and is the 54th store to open in Western Australia. It joins around 15 other op shops located in the Greater Bunbury region. Located on Antlia Way, the shop is open Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and is unique in that it features clothing as well as a range of homewares and furniture. Vinnies Treendale shop manager Carolyn Colton said the op shop had been well received by the community. "Everyone had been saying that they'd needed something like this for a long time," Ms Colton said. "So being here fills a gap - there a lot of new homeowners in both Kingston and Treendale, and now they don't have to go into Bunbury to get basics such as shoes and handbags. "There's also a lot of interesting pieces here as well. We were recently donated a trumpet." According to the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, Australian's acquire an average of 27 kilograms of new clothing per person, per year. From that, 23 kilograms of clothing per Australian, per year, end up in landfill. Ms Colton said it was easy to reminded of this while working in the store. "Sometimes we look around the store and think, wow, all of this was going to landfill. "So recycling and repurposing is so good for the community, plus it makes things affordable." Every year, Vinnies assists more than 55,000 Western Australians by providing emergency relief such as food, furniture, clothing as well as help with bills and rent. Purchases from Vinnies shops help fund support services for the local community. Ms Colton said Treendale Vinnies had around 25 volunteers on the books, but many more were needed. "Volunteering really gives back to the community - and here all you need to be is 15 or older, reasonably fit and have a sense of humour!" Supporting Vinnies also helps run a range of specialised services and programs in the areas of housing and homelessness, mental health, migrants and refugees, youth services, financial counselling. As of last year, Australia has 3,000 charity and social enterprise retailers that support 5,000 jobs, 33,000 volunteers and 10,000 charity collection bins. Interested in becoming a volunteer at the new Vinnies? Call the Australind store on 6383 6044 or visit https://www.vinnieswa.org.au/shop/vinnies-shops/vinnies-australind/.

