news, local-news,

58 riders turned out for week one of the 2022 Bunbury BMX season. As a non-scoring week to be able to assign riders to their appropriate timed classes, you could be mistaken in thinking they might take it easy. But sheep stations were on the line in many races, with none more than divisions two and four with some great battles resulting in personal bests for many riders. Aiden Gale and Abel Slapp took two wins each in division two, but Mya Nelson was too good for the boys and managed a slim win in all four races. Trent Prandi, Levi Ludlam and Taylor Hughes had their own race going as they looked for any opportunity to squeeze past each other up the second and third straights. All eyes were on division four as Jacob Reed, Owen Gale and Taj Nelson put on some fantastic racing. Gale's impressive starts weren't enough to hold the lead for long as they all lined up side-by-side towards the end of the first straight. Nelson tried to go low into the first corner and save some distance, but Reed would counter him with speed into the second straight and reclaim the position. As they crossed the line it almost came to photo finishes, but Reed had managed all four wins while Nelson and Gale came a draw overall. All three riders did well beating personal bests from last season. 80 riders came for week two. Division three was great to watch as the pack endlessly re-shuffled in every race. Some riders had exceptional pumping skills up the straights, while others were masters of the high/low through the corners and would sneak back the positions with a shorter line. Banjo Casey and Sunny Capstick from Cowaramup had an impressive night taking three wins each. While Reed, Nelson and Gale were busy challenging each other for the lead in division four, Alicia Mackay and Thomas Peters rode magnificently and both beat their PBs. Mackay broke into the 45's and Peters got his first 46 second lap. Well done to all on a fantastic and consistent effort. 24 Bunbury members competed over the weekend in the Mandurah Super Series which attracted over 500 nominations. Everyone rode their heart out and came out with some great results. Trent Prandi was awarded week one, Rider of the Week for his determination and giving 100 per cent the entire race. Charlie Schober won week two Rider of the Week for his recent improvement and clean riding. Well done to both.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/501eaba2-e5a3-463a-81dc-f65288713a7d.JPG/r0_299_640_661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg