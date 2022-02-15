news, local-news,

Shire of Dardanup president Mick Bennett and Collie-Preston MLA Jodie Hanns want the world to know their region is now open for business. Cr Bennett and Ms Hanns met at the site of Western Australia's newest future city - Wanju - on Thursday, February 10 to celebrate another milestone achieved along the road to realisation of a vison. The state government recently provided its approval for amendments to the Greater Bunbury Region Scheme allowing for rezoning of land in the areas of Wanju and the nearby planned Waterloo Industrial Park. The plans are in line with District Structure Plans adopted for the developments in the middle of last year. In late 2021, the Shire of Dardanup council also awarded a $500,000 contract to Integran Pty Ltd for creation of a Developer Contribution Plan for Wanju and Waterloo, with preparation to occur in consultation with land owners and expected delivery of the plans towards the end of 2022. Cr Bennett said the Developer Contribution Plans would provide an increased level of detail for the urban and industrial expansion areas allowing council to set the tone, objectives and timing of development. Once prepared and approved by council, the plans will be presented to the Western Australian Planning Commission for adoption. Cr Bennett thanked the state government for its assistance via the Western Australian Planning Commission in reaching this stage of the project.

Shire of Dardanup takes next step for new city, Wanju