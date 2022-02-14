COVID testing options expand in the South West

news, local-news,

THE WA Country Health Service and Clinipath Pathology have partnered up to provide new, COVID-19 drive-through testing services in Bunbury and Busselton. As announced on February 14, those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested at the Bunbury clinic on 13 Shanahan Road in Davenport or the Busselton clinic at 31 Fairlawn Road. The clinics join existing testing clinics at Bunbury Regional Hospital and by appointment at Busselton Health Campus. WA Country Health Service South West regional director Kerry Winsor said the drive-through services in Bunbury and Busselton increased the capacity for COVID testing in the South West. "Operating 8am to 4pm daily, the drive-through option reduces wait times at the hospital-based clinics and provides a comfortable alternative to waiting outdoors when you might not be feeling 100 per cent," Ms Winsor said. "The initial, six-month contract to partner with Clinipath Pathology on operational costs for the drive-through clinics is an example of private and public health service providers collaborating to improve local access to services for the community." WA Country Health Service principal health officer Dr Helen Van Gessel encouraged anyone in the South West experiencing symptoms to get tested. "We've seen community transmission in the region so, as well as those who have been to an identified exposure location, it is really important anyone with symptoms gets tested so we can identify and manage any local COVID cases." A list of COVID-19 testing clinics is available to the HealthyWA website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/13d3387d-c5b8-4057-9665-bcc44f7e379b.jpg/r12_286_5488_3380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg