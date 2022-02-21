news, local-news,

Ron Edwards, 86, is one of Bunbury's oldest swimmers. Having arrived in Bunbury in 1982 with his wife, to start up an upholstery business, Edwards started swimming purely to be social. Forty years later, he's still going. "After a while I became competitive and began swimming with the Bunbury Masters," Edwards said. "Then I got faster and more into freestyle. I'm now still going - so it must be doing something good for me healthwise." On February 26, Edwards will take part in the 40th Bunbury Barrett Swim Thru - his 30th time in the event. The swim, which is run by William Barrett and Sons to raise money for the Bunbury Surf Life Saving Club, is a 1.6 kilometre swim in the Leschenault Inlet. Edwards said the event to him was about friendship. "Some of the swimmers I've known for a long time, so I just hop in and swim and then have a chat after. "You're all happy to see one another year after year and that's what I enjoy the most. "While I'm swimming - there's a cloud around me, my mind goes off and I don't think of anything else, just about swimming."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/88dc8147-2d3b-4055-bf86-aed0d6847ec6.jpg/r0_275_3859_2455_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg