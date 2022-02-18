news, local-news,

THE SHIRE of Dardanup has received a $700,000 grant to go towards a new home for the Eaton Cricket Club and the Eaton Junior Football Club. Located at Pratt Road Eaton Oval, the pavilion will be named 'R & J Fishwick Pavilion', after locals Reg & Jocey Fishwick, whose commitment to the Eaton Junior Football Club and wider community goes back to the 1950s. As part of an official announcement on February 14, both Eaton Junior Football Club president Brendan Billett and Eaton Cricket Club secretary Cameron Walton expressed their excitement for the new pavilion. "The Eaton Cricket Club appreciate the good news about the new clubroom that will provide much needed high standard facilities vital for the continued expansion and consolidation of cricket and football," Mr Walton said. "Specifically, the clubrooms will assist with the increases in junior cricket participation, the growth of female cricket with anticipated junior side to complement the current senior side and the strengthening of the successful senior sides." As announced by Collie-Preston MLA Jodie Hanns, the grant is part of the Community Sporting Recreation and Facilities Fund. Ms Hanns said the new facilities would help the Shire of Dardanup foster an active and healthy environment for the community. "I've been working with the shire, the cricket club and junior football club in support of this project and I'm excited that it has been selected as a funding recipient," Ms Hanns said. "I would like to acknowledge the partnership between the cricket and football clubs, who continue to work together to benefit both sports."

