news, local-news,

A 28-year-old man will face a total of eight child sex charges when he reappears in Bunbury Magistrates Court on February 25. The Australind man was last in court on February 18 in relation to child sex charges with a person aged between 13 or 16 years old. It was alleged the incidents occurred between March 2020 and November 2020. At the hearing the defence lawyer asked for a seven-day adjournment because of pending charges as well putting together a bail application. The pending charges have now been formalised by Bunbury detectives in relation to indecent dealing with a second victim who is 17 years old. It will be alleged the incidents with the second victim occurred between September 2021 and January 2022. At the time of all the alleged incidents, the man was being paid under the NDIS program to support the victims. The investigation is ongoing and detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter, or any similar incidents, to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au If you are or have been a victim of sexual abuse, or if you have information about someone being abused, please contact police on 131 444.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/ebdaba59-6314-4958-8a0e-2a60375d46e1.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bunbury detectives charge Australind man with child sex offences