news, local-news,

TWO up-and-coming surf life saving stars have made history as the first regional, South West Champions Surf Sports Nippers. Eleven-year-old Oli Kuhn and 12-year-old Salome Woodland are both Nippers from the Bunbury Surf Life Saving Club. Last month, the pair took on the first ever Surf Life Saving WA South West Regional Championships in Bunbury and came out on top as the top two, girl and boy representatives from the South West. Woodland, who has been involved with surf life saving since she was eight years old, said the recognition was more than "just winning medals". "It was for showing all the aspects of being a lifer saver - from team work to showing the spirit of the club," Woodland said. "What I like the most about it is going to different competitions with everyone from the club, watching all the races and cheering on my friends. "I hope being named the champion will help other nippers to improve and aspire to get different awards." Competitions for Nippers, a category in surf lifesaving aimed at swimmers aged five and 14, usually include a surf race, iron man (swim, paddle and run), sprints and flag diving. The Regional Championships held in Bunbury in January, hosted clubs from Peel, the South West and the Great Southern. Kuhn said he initially joined the Bunbury Surf Life Saving Club because he had the career aspiration of becoming a surf life saver. "I saw all the life savers here and my dad, Joshua, and I wanted to be like them," Kuhn said. "The thing I love the most about being involved with the surf club is coming down on Sundays, mucking around with my friends, meeting new people and competing with different clubs. "As I get older I want to keep going so I can go for my bronze medallion." Both Kuhn and Woodland recommended other swimmers join the Bunbury Surf Life Saving Club as a place to make friends and experience the companionship with other clubs in the region. They thanked their coach Denise Duncan for all the hard work she put in for not only Nippers, but the club in general. "Everyone at the club - from sponsors to volunteers and to people who helped set up the event - thank you," Woodland said. "Thank you to everyone who helped us train and refine our skills." Kuhn and Woodland will represent the South West at the Surf Life WA Country Championships in Perth on March 6. For more information and to get involved, visit the Bunbury Surf Life Saving Club at https://www.bunburyslsc.com.au/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/fd3864c7-357c-4271-9716-bd4b3f233740.JPG/r0_353_4305_2785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg