THE Bunbury Runners Club has generously donated proceeds from their Fun Run event last month to support those in need in Bunbury. $3000 of the clubs proceeds, raised at the club's 30th annual Australia Day Fun Run on January 26, were presented to the Bunbury Soup Van on February 10. In an effort to give back to the community the Australia Day Fun Run committee expressed appreciation for the service supplied from the van - in supporting the homeless and families in need. The van delivers hot soup and bread weekly on Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays. From 6pm to 7.30pm, it can be found at various locations around Bunbury, including Guppy Park, the Salvation Army and Hudson Road Family Centre. The funds donated from the Runners Club will be used to support the Bunbury Soup Van, as it is entirely self-funded and reliant on volunteers. For more information, visit the Bunbury Soup Van on Facebook.

Bunbury Runners Club donates $3000 to Bunbury Soup Van