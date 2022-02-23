Western Environmental launches in Bunbury

news, local-news,

A NEW environmental consultancy company has officially launched at Bunbury as the region continues to boom. Perth-based Western Environmental, an environmental consultancy and advisory service company, held a launch function at the Dolphin Discovery Centre on February 9. The function was attended by members of the South West business community, including representatives from industry, development, construction and resources. Western Environmental managing director James Gibson said the launch fulfilled a "long-held ambition" of the company which had resulted in the creation of jobs for Bunbury. "The South West economy is buoyant," Mr Gibson said. "We are involved in a number of interesting and significant projects and we see those market conditions continuing for a long time to come. "Engaging and enhancing the communities in which we work is fundamental to our business and we intend to be an active member of the Bunbury business community." Western Environmental is a mid-sized environmental company offering the full range of environmental services, with an ability to assist clients through the 'whole of life' of a project, from due diligence and feasibility, through to construction and closure. Western Environmental senior environmental scientist Andrew Fry said the company looked forward to being part of Bunbury's long term plans when it came to construction - including Preston Industrial Park, Wanju in the Shire of Dardanup and expansions in Waterloo. "We've been looking at having a South West regional office for some time, so we can continue achieving environmental approvals and monitoring work particularly in the space for contaminated sites. "Bunbury has really good land development so we're looking forward to being here." Western Environmental's head office is in Perth, with an office in Melbourne and now Bunbury. For more information, visit https://www.westenv.com.au/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/bbfebf2a-d814-44f9-99f0-677901c3a33c.JPG/r3_319_6237_3841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg