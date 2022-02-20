news, local-news,

BICENTENNIAL square came alive on Saturday with the rich vibrancy of over 50 different cultures from all over the world. Hosted by the Bunbury Multicultural Group on February 19, the annual, South West Multicultural Festival attracted hundreds of visitors who enjoyed food, entertainment and fun available for the whole family. Attractions included market stalls, a French mime workshop by Head Over Heels Acrobatics, traditional dancing from the Philippines, face painting and free craft from the Bunbury Chinese New Year committee. The Flag Parade, led by the Junkadelic Orchestra, began at the Bunbury Multicultural Group tent and looped around to finish at the Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell. Representatives from different countries were then invited to the stage to greet audience members using their native language. Visitors were also invited to sample traditional cuisine from a range of countries - including Morocco, India, Malaysia and the Philippines.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/39c11bd4-533e-42a6-8130-ba6bddfefbd2.JPG/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg