The Australind service from Perth to Bunbury will be impacted by the extended shutdown of the Armadale Line. The government will be shutting down the Armadale Line in early 2023 for 18 months. WA transport minister Rita Saffioti said the government knew how important the Australind service was to Bunbury and the South West. "Extensive consultation will be undertaken with passengers and the community, including a survey, to ensure adequate replacement services are provided," she said. "All options are on the table and we want to hear from passengers to help us plan replacement services." Ms Saffioti said the government would be surveying passengers to help plan the replacement services. "Some options may include a direct link between Mandurah and Bunbury, a direct link between Bunbury and the CBD, and an all stops service between Perth and Bunbury," she said. "Transwa has recently purchased two additional fully-accessible road coaches that will be used to help provide these replacement services." Bunbury MLA Don Punch did not comment on the matter and referred the Mail to Minister Saffioti. Providing a non stop rail service from Perth to Bunbury was a 2017 election commitment for Mr Punch. In 2019 the government announced the company Alstomm as the proponent to build six new railcars which was expected to be completed in 2022-2023.

Bunbury's Australind train service to close as part of Armadale Line shutdown