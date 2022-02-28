news, local-news,

BUNBURY businesses will soon have the opportunity to have their disability access reviewed as wheeliegood Perth rolls into town. With the aim of promoting inclusivity, accessibility, and positivity throughout Western Australia, wheeliegood Perth was founded by disability advocate, Amber Dennis. As part of her business, Ms Dennis visits venues, cafes, events, places of business and/or attractions to give a detailed audit on her experience at the venue as a wheelchair user. Ms Dennis, who lives with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, spoke to the Mail about what led to the creation of wheeliegood less than one year ago. "It was after my dad passed away in March last year, followed by my grandmother two months later, that led to a massive depression," Ms Dennis said. "I was always the one in the hospital bed, always unwell, and then to lose the two people close to me who were my support was just horrific. "I didn't know what to do with myself." After five months, Ms Dennis said she decided she could no longer "sit around doing nothing", and decided to start wheeliegood in August 2021. Six months later, she said her "little idea" had filled a gap in the market for those with disabilities still unable to access venues. "I've been in a wheelchair for 15 years, so ringing up every single place I wanted to visit, just to make sure they have ramps and a toilet for me, is something I do naturally. "The fact that it's 2022 and there are still businesses that I can't access is not good. "So hopefully I'm making a little bit of difference - the disabled want to be part of and included in society. "Accessibility is at the heart of inclusion." Ms Dennis will be in Bunbury from March 4 to 7. Interested in an accesibility audit? Reach out online via https://wheeliegoodperth.com.au/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/ada3fd6f-2a7c-48da-bbaa-a8313171e665.JPG/r0_1945_4160_4295_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg