news, local-news,

A plan to boost tourism in the Ferguson Valley and South West with a free RV site in Burekup has been stopped in its tracks after the Shire of Dardanup council decided to close it down. The Shire of Dardanup council voted for a 72 hour 'stop over' site in Burekup on Gardiner Reserve in 2015 but in 2020 started receiving complaints from residents about people not abiding by the guidelines. Burekup General Store owner Rob Self said he didn't notice any problems with the site until it was published on Wikicamps a couple of years ago. Wikicamps is a app which shows caravanners and campers where free camp sites are across the country. Mr Self said the problem was that the app didn't say that the Burekeup site was only big enough for five caravans. "Only a few days after it was published 14 caravans arrived," he said. After a council meeting in December 2020, the site was signposted, had bays marked and a permit system introduced with the help of the Burekeup General Store in February 2021. In the February 23 council meeting agenda the shire officer stated that rangers patrolled the site on 55 separate occasions and about 160 complaints were received. READ MORE: Council vote to remove London Plane Trees As a result, the officer said it was "evident" that the level of service the shire could provide to monitor the site properly was not meeting the expectations of part of the community. "The original intent for the RV site was for a stopover however it is now apparent that the use of the site for 72 hours is more akin to a caravan park facility," the February 23 agenda states. The shire also received two petitions on the issue, one supporting the closure and one to keep it open. Mr Self said the petition to close the site should not have been valid because many of the signatures were from people who did not even live in the state. Shire of Dardanup president Mick Bennett moved the motion and said he was originally a supporter of the site. "It has become a constant annoyance to the community and we want them to obey the rules but we cannot support more money for a ranger," he said. Councillor Janice Dow attempted to foreshadow a motion to keep the site to 72 hours and said the council should do more to ensure campers were abiding by the rules. READ MORE: Shire of Dardanup release its 30 year vision document However, the original motion was carried 5-4. As part of the carried motion the shire will now engage with the Burekeup community to try to find a different more suitable site. Mr Self said he felt sad for the "grey nomads" who needed to stop to rest and recuperate before they got back on the road. "It is sad people won't have the chance to replenish their wellbeing here and stay safe on the road," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/995aaec0-a3bd-4749-9402-8c5d962bd4a8.png/r5_214_2042_1365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg