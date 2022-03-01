news, local-news,

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union has vowed to fight for about 20 Bunbury traffic workers who it says are being forced to sign a new contract with less pay and less job security. The union announced on February 24 that Advanced Traffic Management (ATM) sacked its entire Bunbury workforce by email and then offered employees the same job back through labour hire company Skill Hire. Main Roads spokesperson Dean Roberts said the department had been made aware of the complaints made by the union. "Main Roads has contacted ATM requesting further information, in particular relating to the claims mentioned below," he said. "Early advice from ATM to Main Roads is that no employees are being forced to change employer or be paid a lower hourly rate. This is being clarified." Advance Traffic Management has declined to comment on the issue. The traffic company has multiple contracts with local councils as well as with the state government for the Bunbury Outer Ring Road. The union said the Bunbury ATM depot had employed a group of "highly experienced" local traffic controllers, including advanced ticket holders and TMA (Scorpion Truck) drivers who worked exclusively on the Ring Road. The union said the situation had "got worse" as employees refused to sign the new contract. As a result, ATM had given an ultimatum that all workers needed to sign up to Skill Hire by February 28 or they would not get any further work, the union said. "The company has directly threatened workers with removal of shifts and are trying to sign up new and inexperienced labour hire workers ready to replace anyone who resists...signing with Skill Hire," union traffic control organiser Michelle Sheehy said. "[The union] believes the new recruits are not all local and that ATM may be in breach of their contractual obligations with Acciona and the state government as their contract stipulates that those jobs must be filled by local workers." Ms Sheehy said the union would "fight tooth and nail" for the incident to be exposed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/0888398e-8e1d-4831-81b2-bf199c5d4cd3.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg