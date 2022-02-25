news, local-news,

A 28-year-old man was refused bail after pleading guilty to eight different sexual offence charges. The man was working as a NDIS support worker at the time of incidents and was first charged in early February. The Australind man appeared via video link at Bunbury Magistrates Court on Friday February 25. He pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual penetration with a person aged 15 or under, one count of sexual relationship with a person aged 15 or under. The magistrate outlined that the sexual relationship occurred between March 1 and November 30, 2020. The man then pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent dealing with a person aged 16 or over while under his care. The incidents occurred in different locations, twice in Bunbury, once in Eaton and once in Australind between December 8, 2021 and January 27, 2022. The magistrate set his sentence date for May 4, 2022 and said the man did not need to attend because his council could do so on his behalf.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/4e0b691f-3019-4d86-aa4d-063f5afbbd91.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg