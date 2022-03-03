news, local-news,

MOTORCYCLE fanatics can soon show off their pride and joy at the upcoming 2022 Capel River Classic Motorcycle Show and Shine Day. Set to be held on June 25, the day will be held by the Ironstone Adventure Riding Club in collaboration with the Bike Shed Times. It will be held in conjunction with the club's 45th Capel 200 Trail Bike Rally at 1688 Goodwood Road, Capel River. Event promoter and The Bike Shed Times editor Peter Terlick said the event would be "a celebration of classic motorbikes". "There will be trophies on offer for bikes entered in the Show and Shine, but this event is more than a competition - it's a celebration," Mr Terlick said. "It's an opportunity for the West Australian motorbike community to get together in the middle of the forest, in the middle of winter, enjoy a pie and a coffee in a beautiful location, and put our favourite classic bikes on display for everyone to see. "Even if you don't want to enter the Show and Shine competition, bring your classic bike out for the day anyway and let us all admire it!" Ironstone Adventure Riding Club spokesman Jeremy Connor said the club was delighted to be hosting the event alongside the 45th running of the Capel 200 Trail Bike Rally. "The Capel 200 has become a classic in its own right since starting out as a round of the West Australian State enduro championships way back in 1977 and it seems fitting for us to celebrate our 45th anniversary milestone with a display of WA's best classic motorbikes," Mr Connor said. "We are especially pleased that the Show and Shine is encouraging dirt bike entries, with all categories open to dirt bikes and one category dedicated exclusively to dirt bikes." It is expected that the event will showcase over 100 classic motorcycles. For more information, visit http://iarc.com.au/.

