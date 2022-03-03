news, local-news,

South32 Worsley Alumina has partnered with the Clontarf Foundation in Western Australia to improve the education, discipline, life skills and employment prospects of young local Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander men. The partnership will support Collie Clontarf Academy to run leadership camps, hold sports carnivals, conduct student health checks and facilitate visits to local employers, better enabling them to participate more meaningfully in society. Clontarf Foundation chief officer Gerard Neesham said it was "fantastic" for the foundation to receive support over the next three years. "We look forward to engaging with the teams at Worsley which will hopefully lead to local employment opportunities for our Year 12 leavers Collie Clontarf Academy, which was set up at Collie Senior High School in 2020," Mr Neesham said. "Collie Clontarf Academy is one of 138 Clontarf Academies across Australia, helping support thousands of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men through their formal education and to develop values, skills and abilities that help in the transition to employment." As part of the partnership, employees from Worsley will visit Collie Clontarf Academy to mentor its students and help them prepare for job interviews. Academy students will also visit Worsley's operations to learn about the resources sector and the different employment opportunities available at South32. Worsley Alumina Vice President Operations Erwin Schaufler said as a "major employer", Worsley had the responsibility to make an impact on reconciliation. "And our new partnership with the Clontarf Foundation reflects that commitment," Mr Shaufler said. "We are very proud to work with our local community and support the great work of the Clontarf Foundation to help these young students reach their full potential."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/e41fc2ef-8c10-469f-8320-65e3ee5abb2a.JPG/r14_328_5664_3520_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

South32 Worsley alumina partners with the Clontarf Foundation