Have your say on the direction of Bunbury over the next 10 years

news, local-news,

The community is now being encouraged to provide feedback on Bunbury's draft Strategic Community Plan to help outline the long-term vision of the city. The plan outlines the community's values, aspirations and priorities, and guides the direction of Bunbury council and the city for the next ten years. When finalised, the document will inform the City's Corporate Business Plan and as a result the projects, programs and services required to deliver on the community's aspirations for Bunbury. Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel said the plan was "perhaps the cities most important planning document" as it set out the community's vision and aspirations and guided the council's priorities and direction. "It is therefore crucial that our broader community has input into this important plan, and I encourage everyone to read it over and provide feedback," Mayor Miguel said. "All feedback received will be considered in the finalisation of the Strategic Community Plan, which ultimately will be our shared vision over the next decade." In preparation of the plan, the city consulted with more than 1000 community members who live in, work in, or visit, the City of Bunbury. It considered 943 responses to the City's Community Scorecard as well as a series of workshops conducted last year. The priority areas outlined by the community and included in the Plan are linked to five core performance areas of People, Planet, Place, Prosperity and Performance. Community aspirations are listed under each of these priority areas as well as 14 objectives that will help inform the City's planning and budgeting over the next decade. The community can view the draft plan and provide comments up until 15 March by visiting: https://bunbury.mysocialpinpoint.com.au/draft-strategic-community-plan.

