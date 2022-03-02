IMAGE WARNING: Detectives seek information after man bashed at Bunbury Speedway

news, local-news,

Warning: Images in this article may distress some viewers. Bunbury Detectives are investigating an attempted robbery and assault that occurred at the Bunbury Speedway on the weekend that saw a man assaulted with a baseball bat. On Sunday, February 27 around 12.30am, a 60-year-old man, was in his car, parked between the speedway track and the autocross track. He was approached by three men, who were armed with a baseball bat, a handgun and a rifle. The men demanded cash before assaulting the victim, striking him to the head with the baseball bat. The men then fled the area towards bushland. The three men were all described as wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. Detectives would like to speak with anyone in the area at the time of the incident. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Anyone with dash-cam footage of the area between midnight and 1am is asked to upload the footage on the following link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/bunburyspeedway.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/ae840ba5-ed7a-47cd-bc3b-85a2c2fe5dea.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg