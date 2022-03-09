news, local-news,

Rider Sowerby was unstoppable in division one during week three, winning every race and getting the best start time of the night within the group. Jack Best, Taige Best and Luke Reid all put in some top laps too. All three are new to BMX and we look forward to seeing the rapid skill progression. Division four was entertaining as always. Not only did Taj Nelson, Jacob Reed and Owen Gale have some intense races up the front, but a second tight pack of Chloe McIlree, Banjo Casey and Thomas Peters were just as thrilling to watch with lap times coming down to fractions of a second in every race for both groups. 81 riders turned up for week three with 11 riders improving on their personal best times. The top three this week were Ari Norwell with 1 minute, 86 seconds, Tracey Reed with 1.50 and Rider Sowerby with 1.08. Well done to all especially on such a windy night. Taj Nelson and Thomas Peters were awarded riders of the week for their off-track attitude. After a fellow rider had an unfortunate crash, these boys rushed to her aid and helped. Week four saw seven of the 76 riders beat their personal best times. Top three went to Taige Best with 4 minutes 75 seconds, Lincoln Dunstan 1.69 and Grayson Evans 1.27. Well done on the fantastic improvements boys! Division three was evenly split this week with riders from Bunbury, Collie and Cowaramup. The field is so tight they pour over the line in a mass stampede. Luckily the transponders are fast enough to sort the winning order, or we would need photo finishes. In the end Noah Cotterall took a clean sweep with Joey Cotterall taking second from Sarina Jarvis who finished a very close third after riding well and speeding up in each race. Alicia Mackay and Chloe McIlree had some impressive battles in the first two races of division four before Mackay found her groove and set some great start and lap times leaving Mcllree unable to catch in the last two races. Thomas Peters continues to ride well with much older competitors and was snapping at the heels of Chloe McIlree and contending with a very determined Banjo Casey in all his races. Deegan Gray was awarded rider of the week for his recent improved times and effort during week three. It's fantastic to see a growing regular field of Cowaramup riders attending so far this year across multiple divisions. All of them have been noted as very talented and determined on the track, always putting in 100 per cent effort in every race making great viewing. Well Done!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/7200c4ef-926f-425a-90b9-85318bd7b597.JPG/r0_15_719_421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg