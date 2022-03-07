news, local-news,

THE BUNBURY Regional Art Gallery will soon head in a brand new direction with new director, Mike Bianco, now at the head of the South West's premier art facility. Recently relocating from York to Bunbury, Mr Bianco joins the art gallery with a history in both commercial and not-for-profit art sectors focusing primarily on community engagement, ecology and sustainability. Also a former university lecturer, Mr Bianco has conducted extensive research on the intersection of food, craft, community resilience and environmental sustainability. His qualifications are extensive having received a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Arts from Alfred University, a Master of Arts in Curatorial Practice from the California College of the Arts and a Master of Fine Arts in Art and Design from the Stamps School of Art and Design at the University of Michigan. He is also a current PhD candidate at the University of Western Australia. Mr Branco said it was "a real honour" to be assuming the role at the art gallery. "The South West is one of my favourite places anywhere in the world, and I feel very lucky to be leading a team dedicated to celebrating and exhibiting the ongoing and rich forms of culture which have existed in this place for millennia," Mr Branco said. "I see BRAG as more than a gallery - it's the people's home for arts, culture, and intellectual curiosity and as such, I am dedicated to making sure that every member of the community feels welcome to call this space their own. Mr Bianco has already developed a keen interest in the food, wine and ocean landscape that the Bunbury Geographe region has to offer and is looking forward to supporting and promoting the arts with a strong passion for delivering community focused programs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/96beab5d-c6c8-417f-b599-192c33955483.JPG/r0_164_6000_3554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg