news, local-news,

LESCHENAULT Cricket Club has recently played host to a family milestone that saw long time player Jamie Nunn enjoying a hit of cricket with his sons. In a first for the Nunn boys, Jamie's sons, 19-year-old Ben and 14-year-old Jesse, joined their dad to take on Eaton at the Brunswick Showgrounds on February 19. Although Leschenault were "sadly beaten", Jamie said the game was still played in good spirit with all cricketers having fun. "For me personally it was great to be able to play cricket with the kids - it was really nostalgic," Jamie said. "The captain Shane Jamieson batted us at seven, eight and nine: Ben at seven, Jesse at eight and me at nine. "Ben batted with Jesse which was good and then he got out so I go to bat with Ben. The whole experience was gold for the boys in terms of their development. "Going into the future, the chances of us all playing in same grade again is small, especially as Ben moves up, so it's great we got this chance." Having started playing cricket as an adult for the social aspect, Jamie referred to himself as "not the better Nunn", noting how Jesse was coming leaps and bounds in the senior division, with Ben achieving the same in juniors. He told the Mail about how important he believed sport was for children's development. "When the boys were younger we just took them down to have a hit with the attitude of if they like it, great, if not, they can try something else. "But they loved it - and now Ben will continue on and Jesse will soon be playing in the Peel Carnival, Bunbury Carnival and Country Week. "Team sport has taught them to be able to work with a whole range of different types of people from different backgrounds with different ideas and ways of being." Still a sport stereotyped for "older men", Jamie said Leschenault Cricket Club had a range of programs to encourage children and women to get involved in the sport, including the club's Junior Master Blaster Program and Girls Can, a program designed for girls who have never played cricket before. "I'd say around 15 to 20 per cent of our players are women, with 23 active senior members and 10 juniors. "But it's an upwards trajectory as we gain more interest. "Cricket is a game for everybody - it doesn't matter your size, shape or ability, you can play." Mum Shanu Nunn, who Jamie said "turned into a bit of a widow" turning summer, was at the game also cheering for her family. Visit http://www.leschenaultcricketclub.com/ to stay up to date with the club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/c96f9e3d-8e3e-41d6-a3e5-d8fca2be6654.jpg/r0_18_450_272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg