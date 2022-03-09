news, local-news,

THE SOUTH WEST community are being encouraged to get behind a challenge that will see vital funds raised for people affected by cancer. Organised by Cancer Council Western Australia, the March Charge challenges participants to walk, run, swim or cycle a certain distance in March to help raise both funds for and awareness of cancer. So far for 2022, the state has recorded over 600 registrations, with 46 based in the South West. The national target to raise is $2.88million. Cancer Council South West regional education officer Julie Rose said the March Charge provided an opportunity for everyone in the South West, no matter what their fitness level, to get healthy and contribute to a cancer free future. "Being physically active is one of the most important things you can do to reduce your risk of cancer," Ms Rose said. "Nearly 1,900 Australian cancer cases each year are caused by a lack of exercise, and we also know that a third of cancer cases are preventable by living a healthy lifestyle. "By taking part in The March Charge, you will not only be supporting thousands diagnosed with cancer each year, but also reducing your own cancer risk by being active." Ms Rose herself will take part in the March Charge for the first time in 2022, challenging herself to walk 150 kilometres around the South West in four weeks. She noted how "we're all" impacted by cancer at some point in our life time journey, whether it be through friends, family or colleagues. "What's motivating me to take part in the Charge is helping keep alive the special memories of each and every one of the unique stories and journeys of everyone taking part," she said. "Plus I love walking by the water and there's plenty of that around our beautiful South West." To register or to make a donation, visit www.themarchcharge.com.au/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/39d6ce7c-c2a9-4222-b4f4-3f90c042cd3a.jpg/r0_215_2637_1705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg