KOOMBANA Bay came alive over the weekend for the 2021/22 Alcohol Think Again Beach Volleyball Tour. Sponsors and supported by the City of Bunbury, Healthway, Volleyball WA and the Bunbury Volleyball Association, 41 Teams over four divisions went head-to-head on March 5 and 6. Divisions for elite and competitive women's and men's, included 19 women's pairs (10 elite, nine competitive) and 22 men's pairs (13 elite, nine competitive). Out of 74 matches on Saturday and 36 on Sunday, seven players at the tour were local coming from Perth, Bunbury, Mandurah and Busselton. In what was a warm weekend, local Bunbury pair N Stacey and D Kendall came away with silver in the men's competitive. Overall winners:

Koombana Bay hosts 2021/22 Alcohol Think Again Beach Volleyball Tour