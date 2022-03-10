news, local-news,

ONE of Bunbury's biggest pet rescues has this month celebrated three years of rescuing, fostering and adopting out dogs in the South West. Bunbury Animal Rescue Rehome Care Incorporated, commonly known as BARRC, recently took in it's 400th dog, Shadow to help commemorate it's anniversary. A non-profit organisation focused on providing education to the public on animal welfare as well as rehoming and rescuing dogs, the rescue is run solely on volunteers. BARRC committee member Jenni Marns said since BARRC started in 2019, volunteers had been the "life blood" of the organisation. "To remain in animal rescue for the long haul, we knew we needed volunteers to support us to ensure the dogs received the best care," Ms Marns said. "So we would like to celebrate our third birthday by recognising and thanking all our volunteers and supporters over the last three years. "We are proud of what we have achieved so far and are excited to see what the future holds for us at BARRC." For three years, BARRC has operated to the aim of providing educational services to community dog owners on responsibilities of pet ownership. It was and is hoped that through creating responsible pet owners in the South West, both unwanted litters and nuisance dogs would be reduced. Ms Marns said in the three years BARRC had been operating, finding foster carers continued to be the organisations biggest challenge. "Foster care homes prevent dogs from having to spend time in a kennel facility," she said. "Fostering is a wonderful experience for the whole family and it doesn't matter if you have another dog or pet - we take care of all the expenses associated, such as food, vet care and equipment, and even free training if required. For the animals that find their way to BARRC, it is the beginning of a new life. It's where we rescue, nurture and rehome these beautiful souls." Visit BARRC on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bunburyrescuerehome.

