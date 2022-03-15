news, local-news,

THIRTEEN students from Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School took on tough conditions and braved the Rottnest Channel Swim for 2022. It was the 23rd year that the school has participated in the swim, with students battling some of the harshest conditions on February 26. But choppy conditions did not deter the swimmers who were determined to complete the challenge. Veteran swimmer and first-time manager, year 12 student Noah Hales, said he was proud of his team for competing the swim in the day's conditions. "After swimming in the Rottnest Channel Swim twice, I felt I could use my knowledge and experience to help a team achieve their best," Hales said. "Managing a team is an important part of bringing the swimmers together and preparing them for the actual day. "All the teams that competed did their absolute best even with the challenging conditions." The Rottnest Channel Swim challenges swimmers to take on 19.7 kilometres of open water from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island. First-time swimmer, year 10 student Alexander Clements enjoyed the event and said he was excited leading up to his first time competing. "I was hyped up during it and the swell made it more fun," Clements said. "Though when it was over, I really needed a nap. "To anyone thinking of taking part, definitely go for it - it is great to get involved and heaps of fun."

Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School students take on 2022 Rottnest Channel Swim