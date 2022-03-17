news, local-news,

Students from Maidens Park Primary School enjoyed a special visit last Thursday that gave them the opportunity to hear about the adventures of a curious bush pig. As part of a partnership between Australia Post and the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, postal workers visited several local schools across Australia to read bilingual book, 'Moli det bigibigi' (Molly the Pig). Written by Binjari author Karen Manbulloo and illustrated by the Binjari Buk Mob from the Northern Territory, the book is in both English and Kriol and follows the adventures of Molly, a pig who is rescued from the bush. In Western Australia, Maidens Park Primary in Bunbury received a visit from Australia Post Bunbury's acting manager, Justine Rowden. Ms Rowden, who has been with Australia Post for 27 years, said she enjoyed the visit to the school and connecting with the community was an "important part" of managing a post office. "So it's great to be able to get out into the community," Ms Rowden said. "This is a fantastic opportunity to share one of their books from the Indigenous Literary Foundation with the children. "This is also our first bilingual book since the partnership with the foundation began - so it's an exciting opportunity to target our Indigenous peoples as well. "I hope this exposure will allow kids to see more of the Indigenous culture as well as be encouraged to read more." Australia Post has handed out almost 200,000 children's books to children since the partnership with the foundation was formed. Australia Post National Indigenous manager Barbara Sheehy said she was proud of the way the organisation's community activities connected more Australians with First Nations culture. "This joyous and fun book complements the overall work we do towards reconciliation by connecting with others through language and storytelling," Ms Sheehy said. The book reading aligns with the start of the United Nations' Decade of Indigenous Languages from 2022 to 2032. Moli det bigibigi is available for purchase at post offices and online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/d2be98d5-b37d-4605-b3fc-f00208fa897d.JPG/r0_289_4608_2893_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg